KL Rahul Opens Up On Smashing Return To Test Cricket, Says 'getting Dropped Was Hurtful'

India's opening batsman KL Rahul has made a strong comeback in the India vs England Test series. With Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal out due to injuries, the wicket-keeper batsman has ensured that he makes the most of his comeback to Test cricket to prove critics wrong. In the first Ind vs Eng Test, KL Rahul scored a brilliant 84 runs which he followed up with a remarkable 129-run stint. In an interview with BCCI and fellow opener Rohit Sharma, the cricketer weighed in on his ton at Lord's and how Test cricket would always remain close to his heart.

"It is very special. Not because it was a 100 at Lord's. That adds to the joy and excitement, I have been away from Test cricket for a couple of years now. I have grown up wanting to be a Test cricketer and playing the longest format. The generation where I grew in, my father loves Test cricket and my coaches always wanted me to do well in the format," Rahul told Rohit Sharma in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Not playing Test had hurt me: KL Rahul

KL Rahul also opened up on his long break from the format saying that it had 'hurt' him. He told Rohit Sharma, "Test cricket is very close to my heart. Getting dropped from Test cricket was disappointing, it did hurt but I had nobody to blame. I just waited for my opportunity, the way it came to me, I think it was meant to be. I just enjoyed my batting, getting a 100 at Lord's makes it more special."

"Before I got dropped, I played in different conditions and there were a lot of takeaways. I felt my mind was very cluttered, I had two shots for every ball, I was always thinking runs, runs and runs. This time I am just looking to play the ball and not go searching for runs. It is a conscious effort for me, the processes remain the same. I am glad it has helped me. I do not carry the baggage, but you need that hurt because that will push you the extra mile," he added.

KL Rahul registered a blistering 129-run knock against England on Thursday. The opener answered with his bat as he piled up a well-deserved century with 212 balls in the 2nd India vs England Test at Lord's. Along with his ton, KL Rahul also stitched India's highest-ever partnership in the stadium, breaking a 70-year-old record with Rohit Sharma. The duo piled 126 runs till the fall of India's first wicket and Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the 44th over.

