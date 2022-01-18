KL Rahul Opens Up On Virat Kohli Relinquishing Captaincy; 'When It Comes To Leadership...'

After suffering a 2-1 loss in India's three-match Test series against South Africa, Team India now prepares for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Proteas. KL Rahul will be taking over as captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma who is unable to take part owing to an injury. The skipper gave a press conference on Tuesday wherein he touched down on a few topics, including Virat Kohli relinquishing captaincy duties of the Indian Test team.

KL Rahul said that Kohli's leadership was such that he has the ability to get the best out of everybody. He then talked about what he had learned from the former skipper and hopes to do that with the team. He then said that the whole world knows how passionate Kohli is about cricket in general and that he led from the front.

"When it comes to leadership, Virat has this amazing ability to get the best out of everybody. He pushed everybody and made us believe we can do special things and that’s something I’ve learnt from him and hopefully, I can do that with the team as well," Rahul said in the press conference ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI. "The whole world knows how passionate Virat Kohli is about Test cricket or just about general cricket. He led from the front. He brought a lot of changes to the team and the winning belief currently in the team is largely because of Virat as a leader. He has made us all believe in ourselves and believe we can go outside of India and beat any team. I want to continue that and build on it and get better as a team," Rahul said.

Virat Kohli steps down from all formats as skipper

Towards the end of 2021, BCCI had announced that Virat Kohli would not be the captain of India's ODI team. Prior to that, Kohli had himself resigned from the role of India's T20I captain so that he could concentrate on Test cricket, however, it seems that is no longer the case. Why he gave up the captaincy is unknown and till Kohli himself speaks about it, everyone can just speculate on reasons. It is pertinent to note here that Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper having led the team 68 times and ending up victorious in 40 of those matches. The news of Kohli stepping down as Test skipper came after their loss in the India vs South Africa three-match Test series.

Image: BCCI