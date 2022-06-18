KL Rahul Out, Mayank Agarwal In? Will Pant Be Rohit's Deputy For England Test Series?

The Indian Men's Cricket Team has reached England for a one-off Test match, three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals, starting July 1. The one-off Test is part of a five-match series that India and England played last summer. The series had to be called off after the fourth Test following the discovery of multiple COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp. After then, the fifth match was postponed until 2022. The fifth Test between India and England will now take place from July 1 to 5.

A lot has changed for both sides since they last met in the Test series. Both India and England have new captains in the form of Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes, while they also have new coaches in Rahul Dravid and Brendon McCullum. India, however, will miss the services of vice-captain KL Rahul during the fifth Test match against England in July. Rahul was crucial in helping India take a 2-1 lead in the four matches that were played last year. Rahul suffered a groin injury ahead of the T20I series against South Africa earlier this month and will miss the entire tour of England.

Who will be Rohit's deputy for England series?

According to InsideSport, Rishabh Pant is likely to be named the vice-captain of the Indian Test squad for the England series. A senior BCCI official told InsideSport that Pant will be the vice-captain in the one-off Test. Pant is currently leading India in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas. Pant was named the captain of the side after Rahul suffered the injury and was ruled out of the entire series.

Mayank Agarwal as KL Rahul's replacement?

Mayank Agarwal has been placed on standby as a backup opener, according to the same report, and a decision on his selection will be made soon. The BCCI official told InsideSport that the selection committee has asked the Indian team management if they require Rahul's replacement for the one-off Test and is awaiting a response.

"Mayank has been put on standby for England tour. We have asked the team management if they need a replacement for Rahul. We should get an answer by 19th. In that case, Mayank will fly to UK with the second batch. But it’s not finalised yet. Rishabh will be vice-captain," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

India's squad for England series

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

