KL Rahul Excites Fans, Posts Cool Video Of Training Ahead Of 1st T20I Vs England: WATCH

Indian batsman KL Rahul shared a video of himself training at the nets ahead of India's upcoming five-match T20I series against England at Ahmedabad.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul did not feature in the Indian playing XI during their 3-1 series win over England at home. However, the right-handed batsman looks all geared up for the upcoming five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On Monday, March 8, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself training at the nets.

KL Rahul preps for India vs England T20Is

KL Rahul is set to make a return into the Indian line-up after he was injured in Australia and missed being part of the playing XI against England at home. Mere days before the commencement of the India vs England T20I series, the right-handed batsman was seen training with full flow at the nets. In the caption of his Instagram post, the cricketer said that he has been “grinding at the Narendra Modi Stadium” for the last few weeks.

KL Rahul also admired the facilities of the stadium. He added that he “can’t wait” to get out in the middle in front of spectators at such a “one of a kind” venue. Here is a look at KL Rahul’s training video along with its caption.

KL Rahul among PBKS players

On January 20, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise revealed a list of their retentions for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. KL Rahul as among the 16 retained PBKS players and he is also set to lead the franchise for the second time in succession. Here is a look at the entire PBKS squad for the upcoming much-awaited IPL 2021.

A look into KL Rahul stats in international cricket

The KL Rahul stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. Having made his international debut in 2014 in Australia, the cricketer has so far featured in 36 Tests, 35 ODIs and 45 T20Is for his country. Across all his international appearances, he has scored 4,880 runs with the bat.

The 28-year-old has registered five centuries in Tests, four in ODIs and another two in the truncated form of the game. He is only one of three Indian batsmen to have scored at least one century in all formats. The other two Indians to have achieved the same are Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

 

