KL Rahul Posts Workout Pictures; 'Why Aren't You Watching The Match?' Ask Fans

KL Rahul posted a set of workout pictures on his Twitter which assured fans that he was already in great shape post his acute appendicitis surgery in May.

KL Rahul

While KL Rahul might still be waiting to make it to the playing XI in England, the wicketkeeper-batsman's regular workout pictures has left fans eagerly wait for his comeback. On Tuesday, KL Rahul posted a set of workout pictures on his Twitter which assured fans that he was already in great shape post his acute appendicitis surgery earlier this year.

KL Rahul Workout Images

In the latest set of pictures, KL Rahul was captured doing an intense leg press with heavyweights on both sides. Donning black and white, KL Rahul's latest workout pictures took the internet by storm and even earned a reply from Punjab Kings team-mate Chris Gayle. Meanwhile, fans questioned the timing of the images which were posted while the WTC Final 2021 match was underway.

Netizens react

KL Rahul was included in India's squad for the England tour after his name was added 'subject to fitness'. Notably, the Punjab Kings skipper had to pull out of the IPL 2021 season in May after he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and had to undergo surgery for the same. While he is not a part of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 squad, he is expected to play in the subsequent series against England starting August 4. 

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 Day 5

Meanwhile after the washout of day 1 and day 4, rain once again played spoilsport in Southhampton during the WTC Final on Tuesday. Play resumed after the end of session 1 with Team India making a strong comeback and taking 3 wickets in the first session. Mohammed Shami dismissed experienced Ross Taylor on 11 and clean bowled BJ Watling who is playing the last Test match of his career for just one run. Apart from Shami, Ishant Sharma removed Henry Nicholls on 7.

India Squad for WTC Final 

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha.

