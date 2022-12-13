KL Rahul Promises 'agressive' Cricket From Team India, Eyeing Qualification For ICC WTC

The Indian cricket team is all set to clash against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting on December 14. India will play the Test series under the leadership of KL Rahul after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of India’s tour of Bangladesh due to his thumb injury. Ahead of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, the stand-in skipper Rahul spoke to reporters and promised to play an aggressive brand of cricket, eyeing qualification for the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

While India is currently placed fourth in the ICC WTC standings with 52.08 percentage points, India needs victories against Bangladesh and Australia in the coming months to earn qualification. "There is a World Test championship (final) qualification so we will also have to be aggressive as well. We know where we stand and what we need to do to qualify for the final. Each day, each session we will have to assess what is required for the team in that particular moment and try to give our best and enjoy each day of Test cricket,” Rahul addressed the pre-match press conference.

‘You are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket’: KL Rahul

"We won't go in with any set mindset. There is a history of a certain venue. You look at the numbers and you take certain pointers from that. At least for us we will go there and try to be aggressive and brave, try and get a result. The game is played over five days so it is important to break it down into smaller targets and assess how the game goes. In every session, the demands would be different but one thing is sure you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side,” the skipper added.

India vs Bangladesh two-match Test series

India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.