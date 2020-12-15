KL Rahul Reacts After Outstanding 2020 Sees Him Cross 5 Million Followers On Twitter

Recently appointed vice-captain in all formats for India, KL Rahul has reached yet another milestone today. The swashbuckling batsman just hit an astounding 5 million followers on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. KL's performance on the field, however, has been less impressive. With expectations riding high after his brilliant IPL season, the Punjab captain has not been at his best during the India vs Australia 2020 white-ball series. This has also opened him up to some criticism from former players who have questioned his place in the Test team.

Your support has made this journey special. Through the highs and lows, always together. Thank you and grateful for all your love. #5Million Followers ❤️🙏#Blessed — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 15, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli & KL Rahul Jump Up A Place Each In Latest ICC T20I Rankings For Batsmen

KL Rahul celebrates 5m followers on Twitter

At 28, KL Rahul is undoubtedly among the most popular Indian cricketers on social media. The stylish batsman took to Twitter earlier today to thank all his fans for the continued support as he crossed a milestone: 5 million followers on the social media site. Rahul has grown his social media following by leaps and bounds with the launch of his streetwear brand during the lockdown and after his continued success as the captain of the Punjab IPL team.

Of course, he has miles to go before he catches up with the bigwigs of the Indian cricket team, like Virat Kohli who boasts of a massive 39.5 million followers, Rohit Sharma who has 17.9 million and ex-Punjab captain Ravichandran Aswin who has 9.9 million followers. However, KL Rahul's 5 million puts him right in the big leagues with his friend Hardik Pandya, who has 6 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2020: A Fully Fit Bumrah Will Be Key For India In Retaining Test Series, Says Border

KL Rahul Stats

KL Rahul made his Test debut for the Indian team against Australia at the Boxing Day Test in 2014. He has not been the most consistent in the format and has struggled to find a permanent spot on the team. So far, Rahul has tallied 2006 runs from his 60 innings as a Test batsman. His high score is a brilliant, yet excruciating, 199 that he made against England in 2016. His Test average is 34.58 with a strike rate of 56.45. Rahul has 5 test centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name.

Also Read | Team India Indulge In 'fun Drill' Session Ahead Of High-voltage India vs Australia Pink ball Test In Adelaide

Unlike in Test, KL has been a permanent feature in India's white-ball lineup. He has played 35 ODIs for the country, scoring 1332 run. His ODI average is a cool 45.93 while his strike rate is 87.92. Where he really shines though, is in the T20 format. KL Rahul has made a total of 1542 runs from his 41 T20I games for India. His highest score in the format is 110* with a strike rate of 144.92 and an average of 44.05.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Climbs To 2nd Spot In Latest ICC Test Rankings, 2 Indians In Top-10

Image Credits: KL Rahul Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.