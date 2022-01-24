KL Rahul Reflects On Captaincy Debut In South Africa; 'We Will Learn From Mistakes'

Team India's stand-in captain for the IND vs SA ODI tour KL Rahul has opened up about the heartbreaking series defeat against the Proteas and said that the team will grow stronger through these defeats and that he considered it an honour to lead the country.

"Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger. The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes. Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words." KL Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Difficult journeys help you to improve and grow stronger.



The results might not have gone our way, but we will learn from the mistakes.



Leading the country was a great honour, a proud moment which cannot be described in words. pic.twitter.com/jc7dNQlEeJ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 24, 2022

The team were handed in a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of the host, only earlier having lost the India vs South Africa Test series 2-1. As for KL Rahul, he has captained Team India in four games (1 Test and 3 ODIs) with Team India losing in all of the four. With the series defeat, India also created another unwanted record, its first-ever ODI series whitewash in South Africa.

IND vs SA: India fined 40 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate in third ODI

Adding to the woes, the Indian team have been handed a 40 per cent fine on their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third ODI against South Africa. The visitors were found to be two overs short. Only earlier were South Africa fined for the same offence in the second ODI. The Proteas were one over short of the target and were fined 20 per cent of the match fee.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over the team bowls after the allotted set time targets.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies’ Tour of India. Jaipur, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram were all scheduled to hold games but the three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in order to reduce the biosecurity risks and cut down movement.

Image: Twitter/ KL Rahul