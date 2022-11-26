KL Rahul Resumes Outdoor Training Post T20 World Cup, Gears Up For Bangladesh Tour; WATCH

KL Rahul's form for Team India has come under immense criticism following his poor show with the bat during the T20 World Cup in Australia. Team India vice-captain struggled for form during the showpiece event, failing to get enough runs under his belt. Team India will be travelling to Bangladesh to take part in a two-match Test series and three-match ODI series and Rahul, who is part of the squad will look to get back his form.

KL Rahul spotted working on his fitness ahead of the Bangladesh tour

Following the disastrous T20 World Cup outing, KL Rahul was rested for ongoing India's tour of New Zealand. However, the 30-year-old is ensuring that he remains on top of his fitness by training during the break. The clip of Rahul running on the ground was shared on the Instagram handle by his friend Sinan Kader.

A glance at the schedule for the India tour of Bangladesh

Team India are set to tour Bangladesh in December for a three-match ODI series which will be followed by two-match Test series. The first two ODIs of the series will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on December 4 and 7. The third and final match will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10.

The opening match of the India vs Bangladesh Test series will also be played in Chattogram from December 14, while the second match will kick off on December 22 in Mirpur.

The BCCI selection commitee had made some changes to the ODI squad with fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed named as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series. According to BCCI statement, Dayal was ruled out of the series due to lower back issue, while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav