KL Rahul Reveals His Biggest Achievement As Per His Mother And It Is NOT Playing For India

Indian batsman KL Rahul has quickly gone on to establish himself as one of the most prominent cricketers in the country. After taking the gloves in the limited-overs formats last year, the Karnataka-based cricketer's performances have seen a meteoric rise. Rahul has recently fallen out of favour from India's playing XI in Test cricket but he has managed to retain his place in the India squad for WTC final.

KL Rahul reveals how his parents weren't the happiest despite him playing for India

While KL Rahul has continued to thrive as a cricketer and has earned the praise of the entire cricketing fraternity, his parents weren't the happiest which was revealed by the cricketer himself. The Punjab Kings skipper was present on What the Duck where he revealed how his mother wasn't happy with his career choice.

Rahul said that his mother is still upset with him because he doesn’t have an engineering certificate on the wall. The 29-year old added that he has told her that he plays for the country but she is still worried. Rahul revealed that when he got a job with the Reserve Bank of India, that's when his parents were the happiest and not when he scored centuries and won games for the country. Rahul reiterated that they are happy but the happiest they have been is when he got a stable job.

Meanwhile, Rahul who has been named in the India squad for WTC Final will look to break into the playing XI and grab the second opener's spot. Rahul will have to compete with Shubman Gill and close friend Mayank Agarwal to partner Rohit Sharma at the top. The WTC final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners.

KL Rahul injury

Rahul recently underwent surgery to remove the appendix from his lower right abdomen. He was asked to rest for a week post which he was advised to resume all physical activity. The KL Rahul injury occurred amidst the IPL 2021 where he was leading Punjab Kings. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal led Punjab in the tournament before it was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

KL Rahul girlfriend

Bollywood actor and the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be the KL Rahul girlfriend. The two are often seen sharing pictures with each other on social media. Moreover, their comments on each other's social media handles indicate that two have been hit by Cupid's arrow.

SOURCE: KL RAHUL INSTAGRAM