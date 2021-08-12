Indian opener KL Rahul scored a fantastic century in the ongoing second Test match of the England vs India series on Thursday at Lord's. Fellow opener Rohit Sharma missed out on his hundred as he was dismissed by James Anderson in the 44th over. Meanwhile, the first match between the two sides ended in a draw as India failed to chase down England's target at the end of five days in a match that was disrupted by rain.

KL Rahul scores 100 in second England vs India test

KL Rahul scored an outstanding hundred to get his name on the Lord's Honours Board. The Karnataka-born batsman brought up his century with a boundary as he smacked a shot past the third man. He became only the third Indian opening batsman to score four or more hundreds in Test matches outside Asia. The list is led by Sunil Gavaskar with 15 while Virender Sehwag has scored four.

Netizens praise KL Rahul for outstanding century in Lord's Test

Rohit Sharma barely misses out on a century

Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 83 runs off 145 deliveries by a brilliant inswinging delivery by England's veteran bowler James Anderson. There was a late inward movement with the ball hitting Rohit's back leg and the top of the off-stump. Anderson set Rohit up brilliantly, having bowled an outswinger on the previous delivery.

England vs India second Test latest scorecard

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened the batting brilliantly as they had a partnership of 126 runs before Rohit was dismissed in the 44th over. Following Rohit's dismissal, James Anderson also picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Pujara scored just nine runs off 23 balls before he attempted a wild swing at a ball that was bowled way outside off.

Following Pujara's dismal, captain Virat Kohli walked out and helped steadied the ship. Kohli helped India reach a score of 267/3 before he too was dismissed. Similar to Pujara's dismissal, Kohli too attempted a shot outside the off-stump. The edge off Kohli's bat was caught by Joe Root at slip as Ollie Robinson got his first wicket. As things stand, India's score stands at 273/3 in 86.3 overs at the time of publishing.