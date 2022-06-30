KL Rahul Shares Big Update On Health Post Surgery In Germany: 'Been Tough Couple Of Weeks'

India cricketer KL Rahul took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday night and provided a big update about his groin injury, after undergoing treatment in Germany recently. The injury forced KL to miss the Men In Blue’s five-match series against South Africa, earlier this month, while he was subsequently ruled out of the upcoming fifth Test match against England. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old batter revealed notable developments in his fitness.

Rahul said that his surgery was successful, despite a tough couple of weeks. However, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain also revealed that he has started healing and is also recovering well. At the same time, KL concluded his message by saying he will see everyone soon and thanked his supporters for the messages and prayers.

“Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” KL Rahul said.

Hello everyone. It's been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I'm healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon 🏏♥️ pic.twitter.com/eBjcQTV03z — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 29, 2022

KL Rahul was appointed as the India captain for the South Africa series

The ace batter was supposed to lead the Indian T20I squad in the home series against the Proteas side from June 9. However, an injury to his right groin a day before the fame ruled him out of the entire series, as Rishabh Pant was appointed the skipper of India. Rahul was even named as the deputy to captain Rohit Sharma for the 5th Test against England, but the selectors are now due to announce the vice-captain for the game.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit is also doubtful for the Test match as he returned with COVID–19 positive results, earlier last week. With both Rohit and KL out for the Edgbaston Test, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh are the two emerging candidates for the leadership role. However, with a white-ball tour against England coming up, KL will now look to recover as quickly as possible and return to the cricket field.

A closer look at KL Rahul's career-

Having started his international career for India in 2014, Rahul has played over 140 games for India across all three formats. In a total of 43 Test matches, he has scored 2547 runs at an average of 35.4, which includes seven centuries and 13 fifties. He has represented India in a total of 42 ODIs and 56 T20Is and has scored 1634 and 1831 runs respectively. The designated Team India deputy has also amassed five ODI centuries and two T20I centuries so far in his career.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)