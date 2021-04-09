Last Updated:

KL Rahul Shares Excitement As He Gears Up To Lead New Punjab Team In IPL 2021

KL Rahul has shared his excitement as he looks forward to leading Punjab's new team in IPL 2021. Punjab will face Rajasthan in the season-opener on April 12

KL Rahul will be hoping for a good season as he looks forward to leading the Punjab team from the front as well as make his bat do the talking in the IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday. Rahul will be leading the Punjab franchise for the second time. Ahead of the upcoming season, Team India's limited-overs specialist has said that the team is excited to do some incredible things this time around. 

'It's been good to get back with the boys': KL Rahul

"It's always nice to get back with your IPL team and we all look forward to these two months every year. It was a quick turnaround from the last IPL so looking forward to this one as well. It's good to get back with the boys, everybody is looking keen, everybody's been training hard. I've been in touch with the coaches and players and everyone's looking excited to go out there and do some incredible things this time", said Rahul in a video posted by the Punjab franchise on their official Twitter handle.

"Few fresh faces, few of them are out, few of them are still in quarantine, they will be getting out tomorrow. Looking forward to getting to know them and try to make them feel at home and make them feel comfortable so that they can go out there and give it their best", he added.

The Karnataka cricketer had an outstanding run in the previous edition where he finished as the leading run-scorer and was awarded the Orange Cap for having amassed 670 runs from all the 14 matches that he had featured in for his side. 

Punjab in IPL 2021

The 2014 finalists will be looking to have an impactful season this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab have not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition where they had made their first-ever final appearance but went down to Kolkata in a last-over thriller. The KL Rahul-led side will be hoping for a revival in fortunes this year.

Outfitted with a new look, Punjab will be eager to make a mark straight away when they lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

