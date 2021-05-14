KL Rahul shares health update with fans while recovering from appendicitis surgery

Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who recently underwent successful surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, provided an update about his health on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batsman posted a picture on social media, where he could be seen spending some time with his pet dogs. Rahul captioned the post saying "healing", suggesting he is recovering well from the surgery. Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis while playing for Punjab Kings in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), following which he was transferred to a hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Ahead of Punjab's clash against Delhi Capitals, Rahul complained of pain in his lower abdomen, following which he was provided some medication. However, when his condition failed to improve, the skipper was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Punjab Kings announced the next day that Rahul had to be taken out of the IPL bubble due to a medical emergency and named Mayank Agarwal the captain of the side until the Indian cricketer returns.

Rahul undergoes surgery

KL Rahul underwent successful surgery on May 3 in Mumbai and was likely to rejoin his franchise's bio-bubble after completing a required quarantine period. However, the IPL was called off by the BCCI due to COVID-19 cases inside the bubble, even before Rahul could rejoin his team. According to ESPNcricinfo, KL Rahul was flown in a charter plane to Mumbai by Punjab Kings, where he underwent surgery to remove the appendix from his lower right abdomen.

Rahul's last game of IPL 2021 before the season got postponed came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on April 30, where he scored an unbeaten 91 to help his team win the match. The Punjab Kings batsman was already in the race for Orange Cap as he was amongst the top run-scorers in IPL 2021 before leaving the bubble for surgery.

