As questions were being raised on his position in Team India's line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, KL Rahul silenced his critics by smacking an outstanding fifty. The 30-year-old brought up his half-century in just 32 deliveries to become only the third Indian batsman alongside captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to score 2,000 or more runs in T20Is.

Rahul smacks vital fifty against Australia

After Team India lost both captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul stabilized the inning alongside Suryakumar Yadav by playing a brilliant innings. He smashed 55 runs off just 35 deliveries, an innings that included four fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Yadav hit 46 runs off just 25 balls, an innings that included two fours and four sixes. At the end of 16 overs, the Men in Blue scored 150 runs for the loss of five wickets, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik on strike.

KL Rahul opens up on criticism

Ahead of the India vs Australia first T20I, KL Rahul faced severe flak for his strike-rate during the Asia Cup (122.22). With that in mind, Rahul said, "It is something that every player works towards (strike-rate). No one is perfect. Everyone is working towards something."

"Strike rates are taken on an overall basis. You never see that a batter has played at a certain strike rate (throughout). Whether it was important for him to play at a strike rate of 200 or whether the team could have still won with the batter playing at 100 or 120, these things are not always analysed. So when you look at (it overall), it looks slow," he added. With Rahul having smacked his fifty in the first T20I at an impressive strike rate of 157.14, he may have just silenced his critics.

India vs Australia playing XI

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood