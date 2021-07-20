Last Updated:

KL Rahul Smashes Ton In Warm-up Game Vs CSXI, Stakes Claim For Spot In India's Playing XI

KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 101 and strongly stake his claim for a place in the playing XI for the upcoming five-matches Test series against England

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
KL Rahul/Ind vs County Select XI

Image Credits: @BCCI / @Durhancricket / Twitter


As Team India's warm-up match against County Select XI is underway, KL Rahul played a brilliant knock of 101 and strongly stake his claim for a place in the playing XI for the upcoming five-matches Test series against England. Notably, KL Rahul is playing the warm-up match against County Select XI as a wicket-keeper batsman as Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha are out of the squad due to the COVID.

KL Rahul smashed 101 runs in 150 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 1 six. As soon as the Karnataka cricketer got his century, he decided to go back to the pavilion and let other batters have enough practice before the India-England series begins. It is to be noted that KL Rahul registered his first 'first-class' hundred since the 149-run knock against England in 2018 in the warm-up game against Country XI.

Avesh Khan sustains thumb injury

Speedster Avesh Khan, who was playing for County Select XI, against India in the warm-up match sustained a thumb injury. Avesh Khan hurt his finger while bowling in the match against Indians. He was injured when he tried to stop a ball hit by Hanuma Vihari in the 35th over. Avesh had bowled 9.5 overs for 41 runs without picking up a wicket when he walked off.

On Avesh Khan's injury, BCCI stated, "Fast bowler Avesh Khan sustained a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He has gone to get a scan. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him."

Notably, Avesh Khan was sent to England as a net bowler. 

