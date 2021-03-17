KL Rahul Subjected To Embarrassing T20 Record After Another Failure Against England

KL Rahul was dismissed for a duck against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, March 16. The opening batsman continues to struggle against the new ball as he registered his second duck of the ongoing five-match T20I series against the visitors. Rahul was castled by English pacer Mark Wood as India went on to lose the game by eight wickets in the third T20I.

India vs England: Virat Kohli and co. go down by eight wickets

India vs England: KL Rahul continues sequence of ducks, achieves embarrassing T20I record

KL Rahul registered his second duck in succession after he was also dismissed without scoring in the second match of the series. Moreover, in the first game, he scored just one run before getting out to Jofra Archer. Back in December 2020 against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the right-hander also failed to open his account to begin his unwanted sequence.

With three ducks in the last four T20I innings, KL Rahul has achieved an undesirable record in the format. As of now, no other batsmen in the world has scored fewer runs and registered more ducks in a space of four T20I innings as an opener. If KL Rahul continues his poor run-of-form in the remaining two matches of the series, he will only be further extending this record.

India vs England third T20I updates

Apart from KL Rahul, comeback man Rohit Sharma also failed to get going against England. Rohit Sharma’s and KL Rahul’s early dismissals triggered an early arrival of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the second game, only gathered four runs before falling to Chris Jordan. Virat Kohli later formed a crucial 70-run stand with Hardik Pandya. The skipper scored an unbeaten 77 from just 46 balls as India posted 156-6 off their 20 overs.

England overhauled India’s total with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. Opening batsman Jos Buttler remained unbeaten 83 from just 52 balls. Jonny Bairstow hit the winning runs en route to slamming a 28-ball 40*.

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s tour of India will now continue with the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 18 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap off the two-month long tour.

