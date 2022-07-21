KL Rahul Tests Positive For Covid, Likely To Miss T20I Series Against West Indies: Report

Star India batter K L Rahul on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19, which is likely to rule him out of the upcoming five-match T20 series against the West Indies, starting July 29 at Tarouba.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly informed about Rahul after the Board's Apex Council meeting here. Rahul on Thursday itself had addressed the candidates, who attended the Level-3 coach certification course at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rahul, who underwent a hernia operation in Germany recently, was rested for the ODI series against the West Indies starting Friday at Port of Spain.

Ganguly also informed that a member of the Commonwealth Games-bound India women's team was also down with COVID-19. He, however, did not disclose the name of the player.

India to tour Zimbabwe in August

The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month.

The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced. The series is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.

Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches.

The last time the 'Men in Blue' were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

India recently finished their tour of England with series victories in T20Is and ODIs.

A young Indian team, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will next play a three-match ODI series against West Indies followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7.

Before the series against India, Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for three T20s from July 30.

They will tour Australia ahead of the marquee-event for three ODIs from August 28.

(with PTI inputs)