KL Rahul Undergoes Successful Surgery In Mumbai, Likely To Rejoin Punjab Kings Soon

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul successfully underwent surgery on Monday in Mumbai and will likely rejoin his franchise's bio-bubble after completing a required quarantine period. According to ESPNcricinfo, KL Rahul was flown in a charter plane to Mumbai by Punjab Kings, where he underwent surgery to remove the appendix from his lower right abdomen. As per the report, doctors have informed Punjab Kings that their skipper will be able to resume all physical activity after a week's rest.

Ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Punjab Kings had announced that India international KL Rahul will remain unavailable for the next couple of games due to a medical emergency. The Kings, in a statement, said that KL Rahul was taken to the hospital late on Saturday after he complained of pain in his lower abdomen. Despite medication, Rahul was not feeling better and was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had acute appendicitis. Rahul had last played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on April 30, where he scored an unbeaten 91 to help his team win the match.

Kings appoint Mayank Agarwal as captain

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings have appointed Mayank Agarwal as stand-in captain, until at least KL Rahul is back in the team. Mayank led the Kings against Delhi Capitals last night, where he scored an unbeaten 99 off just 58 balls to help his team post a respectable target. However, Mayank's heroics went in vain as his team lost the game by 7 wickets with 12 balls to spare. Mayank was adjudged player of the match despite being on the losing side, showing he was the lone warrior for his team last night.

After winning the toss and deciding to field first, Delhi bowlers managed to restrict a baffled Punjab Kings under 170, which made it easy for their batters to go out and express themselves freely as the target was not so high to chase down. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw provided a solid start, as usual, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay. Shaw hit 39 off just 22 balls before he was dismissed by Harpreet Brar. Steve Smith played his part and scored 24 off 22 before being dismissed by Riley Meredith.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant came in but couldn't finish the game as he was bowled out for just 14 runs. Shikhar Dhawan with his incredible 69 not-out ended it for Delhi alongside teammate Shimron Hetmyer, who came in and smashed two back-to-back maximums to close it as quickly as possible.

(Image Credit: IPL)

