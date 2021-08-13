Last Updated:

KL Rahul's 127* Versus England At Lord's One For The Ages, A Joy To Watch: Vaughan, Jaffer

KL Rahul was not first in line to play, however, with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal out due to injuries, Prince Rahul got his opportunity and grabbed it well

Indian opener KL Rahul was once again in the headlines after he converted a watchful start into a well-played century. The player brought up his hundred off 212 balls which included 9 fours and a six. The player shared a 126-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma (84) for the first wicket and further stiched a great partnership with Virat Kohli leading to a brilliant opening day for India. 

KL Rahul was not first in line to play the England vs India 1st test match, however, with Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal out due to injuries, Rahul got an opportunity which he grabbed with both hands. The player scored a brilliant 84 during the first Test and followed it with another great performance. The Kings XI Punjab skipper registered his sixth century in Test cricket and a third against England. 

The player received a wide appreciation from various legends of the game with Michael Vaughan describing the player as a "joy to watch", while VVS Laxman called it "an innings of the highest class". Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer was happy to see KL Rahul do well in Test cricket and said it was the result of the hard work put in by the player. Former pacer Vinay Kumar described it as a gritty knock and called him a treat to watch. 

England vs India: England is the most challenging place to play cricket without a doubt - Rohit Sharma 

Rohit Sharma has stated that England is indeed one of the most challenging locations to play at and described the conditions as tough. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Indian opener stated, "England is the most challenging place to play cricket without a doubt. We have seen that over the years. The entire cricketing fraternity talks about it. I have experienced that as well. I have played only two Test matches here but I have played a lot of white-ball cricket." 

The player further added that India is well-prepared and that this might be one of their best chances at winning in England. "I just want us to win. I am not worried about how many runs I am going to get or how many hundreds I need to score. It is a great chance for us to win here because we have the team. We have the bowlers to take 20 wickets. We want to challenge their (England’s) batters. They have a bit of inexperience in the middle-order but they are all good. But this is our best chance to win in England," he concluded. 

