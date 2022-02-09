KL Rahul's Return To India's Middle Order For 2nd ODI Vs WI Impresses Wasim Jaffer, Ojha

Former Indian cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha turned to social media on Wednesday to respond to vice-captain KL Rahul's return to the middle order for the second ODI against West Indies. Both Jaffer and Ojha took to their official Koo handles to applaud Rohit Sharma and the new team management for their decision to move back Rahul to the No. 4 position in the ODI batting order, where he batted in the 2019 World Cup, and promote Rishabh Pant to the top.

The decision to elevate Rahul to No. 4 allows wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to unleash his power-hitting skills at the top, according to Jaffer and Ojha. Rahul has been successful while playing at No. 4 in the past, according to Jaffer, and the choice makes sense with Shikhar Dhawan's likely return in the following match.

"Good to see KL continuing to bat in the middle order. He has been really successful there in recent times. With Dhawan most likely to come back next game it makes sense to take a punt on Pant for this one off game. Cos we all know when Pant comes off its a sight to behold. #INDvWI," Jaffer wrote on Koo.

"Captain Rohit with his answer to the long waiting no 4 debate…. #KLRahul and giving #RishabhPant to unleash his power hitting gameplay up the order! #INDvWI #RohitSharma," Ojha wrote.

India vs West Indies: 2nd ODI

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, India are looking in trouble with three wickets down for just 67 runs on the board at the time of publishing this copy. Rahul was dropped at four by wicket-keeper Shai Hope off Kemar Roach's bowling. Opener Rohit Sharma and Rishabh pant were sent back to the pavilion by Roach and Odean Smith for 5 and 18 runs, respectively. Virat Kohli was dismissed by Smith for 18 off 30 balls.