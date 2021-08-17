KL Rahul's Stern Warning To England Post Lord's Win; 'You Go After One Of Our Guys...'

Team India did the unthinkable on Monday as they went onto win the Lord's Test by 151 runs on the final day of the match. The victory ensured that Virat Kohli& co have their noses ahead in the England vs India five-match Test series. While KL Rahul was awarded the man of the match for his century in the first innings, Mohammad Siraj starred with the ball in second innings, while Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah not only picked wickets but also stitched a crucial partnership of 89 runs while batting putting India in control of the match.

KL Rahul on Team India's banter against England players

The England vs India Lord's Test not only provided a great contest between bat and ball but also saw some fiery exchanges happening between players from both teams. While Virat Kohli and James Anderson were involved in a heated exchange tensions between the two teams only escalated on the final day when a frustrated England side started sledging Jasprit Bumrah during his record 9th-wicket partnership with Mohammed Shami.

During England's innings Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and a few of the other Indian players also tried to get under the skin of the England players like James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson when they came out to bat. Speaking about the heated exchange son field Rahul said, "That's what you expect with two competitive teams - great skills, and a few words as well. We don't mind some banter. You go after one of our guys and all 11 of us will come right back,".

Recap of India's win over England in Lord's Test

By the end of Day 4 England looked in control of the Lord's Test, however, the tides changed on the final day with Team India pacers producing a fine display of swing bowling. Thanks to Bumrah and Shami's effort with the bat, Team India were able to stretch the lead to 271 asking England to chase 272 in the last two sessions. England however were bowled out for 120 thanks to the pressure built up by the Indian bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah who finished with figures of 3-33 got India off to the perfect start by removing Rory Burns for a duck in the first over before Mohammed Shami (1-13) produced an unplayable out-swinger to get the better of fellow opener, Dom Sibley, also for a duck. Bumrah then got the big wicket of the in-form Joe Root (33) soon after tea, with the England skipper edging the ball to opposite number Virat Kohli at first slip.

Jos Buttler, who was dropped on two by Kohli, looked to take away the match from India and guide England to safety but all hopes of such a result were diminished by fiery spell from Mohammed Siraj who finished with figures of 4-32 handing India only their third-ever test win at Lord's.