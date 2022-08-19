Team India began their Zimbabwe tour with a crushing 10-wicket win over the host. Team India bowlers dismissed Zimbabwe's batting lineup for 189 runs before openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill chased down the target without much trouble. The match also witnessed the return of KL Rahul to the side; as he played in his first international match since early February. While he did not get to bat in the match the stand-in skipper was praised by fans for his gesture during the national anthem.

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: KL Rahul captured spitting out chewing gum before the national anthem.

KL Rahul was leading the team in absence of Rohit Sharma who was rested for the series. While Rahul was unable to get some batting practice having demoted himself from the opener position, the opener did win hearts for his gesture during the national anthem before the match. As the teams lined up for the national anthems before the start of the match, Rahul pulled out the chewing gum from his mouth as a gesture of respect. The cricketer's act has impressed one and all with the video of the same going viral.

Proud of You @klrahul ❤️‍🔥#INDvsZIM #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/dodYl34Nvj — ★ᴷʟMoNkeY★ (@Monkey_Tweetzz) August 18, 2022

Fans react to KL Rahul's gesture

Proud of you, Captain KL Rahul! ❤️pic.twitter.com/5Xuvq5mag8 — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) August 18, 2022

India vs Zimbabwe1st ODI highlights

India decided to bowl first and saw conceded runs through multiple byes during the powerplay. Deepak Chahar who was making his comeback after a lengthy injury provided the breakthrough by dismissing Innocent Kaia with a short ball as Sanju Samson took catch behind the stumps. Tadiwanashe Marumani was the next to be dismissed after poking at a short ball from Chahar only to nick it behind into the glove of Sanju Samson. Siraj gave India the third breakthrough by dismissing Sean Williams, who gave a simple catch to the first slip.

Chahar had his third wicket trapping Wesley Madhevere in front of the wicket. Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva tried to stage a fightback hitting three boundaries in two overs off Chahar and Siraj. Sikandar Raza had a short stay at the crease before edging delivery to slip of Prasifh Krishna.

Chakabva and Luke Jongwe took Zimbabwe's total past the 100-run mark in the 26th over. Th introduction of Axar Patel saw brakes being applied to Zimbabwe's innings as the left-arm spinner dismissed Chakabva and then trapped Jongwe lbw in his next over. Evans and Ngarava fought back by going after Indian bowlers. However, Krishna ended the 70-run stand with a yorker which castled Ngarava's off-stump. Axar ended the innings by having Victor Nyauchi edging to first slip to end Zimbabwe's innings at 189.