KL Rahul's 'two Completely Different Extremes' Takes Gautam Gambhir By Surprise

Cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Gautam Gambhir has tried to decode KL Rahul's batting performances as the white-ball specialist is currently going through a rough patch at the highest level. Rahul has had a forgettable outing in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England with scores of 1,0, & 0 respectively. Opening the innings on all three occasions, the white-ball specialist has failed to rediscover his rhythm with the bat and hardly managed to prolong his stay at the crease for more than one over.

'It surprises me when I look at KL Rahul': Gautam Gambhir

"It surprises me when I look at KL Rahul. They are two completely different extremes. When he's on a roll, he can give you back-to-back hundreds irrespective of the T20 format or the 50-over format. But when he just completely looks out of it, there is nothing in the middle," said Gambhir during a video interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

“Even if Virat and Rohit are out of form, they will keep contributing. But when you see KL Rahul, either it’s everything or nothing. That is not what international cricket is all about because You will not always get big scores, you will not always have those big hundreds or a 70 or an 80 in T20 but there needs to be some contribution. I’m not talking about this series. That has been the template. Even when he got dropped from the Test side, that was exactly the template. Suddenly he will get a hundred and then suddenly there will be nothing after that. Even in the 50-over cricket, when he opened the batting, there was either a hundred or nothing,” the former opener added.

"Then he was pushed into performing the dual role of being a wicketkeeper and a middle-order batsman where there's much less pressure. But in the T20 format, he looks completely out of form. I don't like talking too much about form because T20 cricket can be very difficult for a batsman. Looking at these three deliveries, he has been beaten. Not that he played a bad shot," the 2011 World Cup winner further added.

KL Rahul registers successive ducks in the ongoing series

The Karnataka cricketer hoped to regain the form that has eluded him for quite some time but that was not to be as he could only last for four deliveries in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad before being sent back to the dugout by a peach of a delivery from frontline pacer Mark Wood.

This happened in the third over of the first innings. On the third delivery, Wood bowled a fuller delivery around off stump as Lokesh Rahul attempted to drive down the ground i.e. supposedly attempting a straight drive. Nonetheless, there is no feet moment as the shot is attempted on the backfoot which ends up leaving a huge gap between the bat and pad.

The batsman misses the ball completely as it goes right through his defence and the center pole almost goes for a walk. Thus, Rahul ended up registering a second straight duck in this series.

