'KLass': Fans Can't Keep Calm As KL Rahul Registers His Fifth ODI Century

It seems that KL Rahul has put his rough patch in the five-match T20Is behind him and continued from where he had left off in the previous game as scored a vital century in the second ODI between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

'KL back in form'

Rahul, who had come out to bat at number four after India had lost both their openers Shikhar Dhawan, and, Rohit Sharma in the ninth over with just 37 runs on the board started off on a cautious note but then proceeded to take on the English bowlers once he found his rhythm with the bat as he scored an amazing half-century. Meanwhile, this is his ninth fifty in the 50-overs format and a second straight one in this series.

After scoring his first fifty runs, the makeshift wicket-keeper batsman ensured that he converted his good start into an impactful knock and that is exactly one he did as he brought up his fifth ODI century. Even the fans came forward and heaped praise at Team India's white-ball specialist as he registered an important hundred and that too when it mattered the most. Here are some of the reactions.

Well played kl — Varun (@varunsach1) March 26, 2021

Back with bang — Viren Palera ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@virenpalera) March 26, 2021

Well Done KL Rahul we are proud of You ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — YLMT (@YLMT10) March 26, 2021

That's Kamaal Jawab Rahul for you pic.twitter.com/SshYSPlVGL — Nikhil Tiwari (@imRajOP) March 26, 2021

Form is temporary, KLass is permanent ðŸ’¯ðŸ’™#INDvENG — Saransh Sahani (@ImSaransh_S9) March 26, 2021

India looking to post a mammoth total

England's stand-in-captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked India to once again bat first. Indian skipper Virat Kohli once again starred with the bat as he scored 66 where he registered his 62nd ODI fifty. His innings was cut short when he was caught behind by his opposite number Jos Butter off leggie Adil Rashid as a wait for his 71st international and 44th ODI century continued.

Before his dismissal, the batting megastar had added 121 runs with Rahul for the third wicket. The Men In Blue would be hoping to post a mammoth total as they look to seal the ODI series with a win on Friday.

The reigning ODI world champions were already in a spot of bother prior to this contest after regular limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a finger injury and it was then officially announced that wicket-keeper batsman will be leading the visitors in the final two games.