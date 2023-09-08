The Australian cricket team are on fire ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They kicked off their bilateral series of 5 ODI matches against South Africa in style. On Thursday, September 8, 2023, in the first match, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. South Africa only managed to make 222 runs in 49 overs. During their innings, the Aussies had a comfortable win as they made 225/7 in 40.2 overs, and won.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the match against South Africa by 3 wickets and 58 balls left

Marnus Labuschagne was named the Player of the Match

Pakistan moves to 2nd position as Australia tops the ODI rankings

AUS vs SA: Marnus Labuschagne came on as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green

Marnus Labuschagne, an Australian batter, made a big difference in the first ODI match against South Africa on September 7 at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Labuschagne's brilliant innings of 80* (93 balls) was a big reason why Australia won by three wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

South Africa got to bat first, and in 49 overs, they scored 222 runs. Temba Bavuma led the charge by hitting 114 runs, which is a great hundred. Marco Jansen helped in the lower middle order with 32 runs, but the rest of the South African batsmen battled on a tough pitch. Josh Hazlewood (3/41) and Marcus Stoinis (2/20) were the best bowlers for Australia.

When Marco Jansen took out David Warner for a two-ball duck in the first over, the game took an interesting turn. Travis Head (33) and Mitchell Marsh (17) tried to play strongly, but they couldn't stay at the crease for long. Australia was at 113/7 after 16.3 overs when the South African pacers bowled well, putting South Africa in charge.

Cameron Green had to leave the field during the power play because Kagiso Rabada's fastball hit him in the head. Marnus Labuschagne replaced Cameron Green, who was out with a head injury. He had a good attitude from the start and helped Australia reach their goal in 40.2 overs by making a vital 112-run partnership with Ashton Agar (48*).

Marnus Labuschagne handled the situation well, played smartly with the lower-order batsmen, and kept up a good scoring rate, which earned him praise from everyone. During his 80-run innings, Labuschagne hit eight fours.

AUS vs SA: Fans react to Marnus Labuischagne's heroics

Marnus Labuschagne on bench as soon as a batter gets hit on helmet. pic.twitter.com/D8PpqjPTOp — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 7, 2023

Marnus Labuschagne will be the first concussion substitute legend in cricket. pic.twitter.com/9EvVbMVMVZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 7, 2023

In rest of the When someone game gets hit on head#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/QfBydx7qkJ — Rishabh (@Pun_Intended___) September 7, 2023

How on earth Marnus Labuschagne not be in the squad for the world cup..!!! 🥵#SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MTfpk2pkc3 — Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) September 7, 2023

The Super Sub - Marnus Labuschagne.

With his innings,@cricketcomau Australia won the tough game which was difficult at half stage.

He is Knocking World Cup door (can join only if someone would get injured). pic.twitter.com/6SaDH02N5y — DHARIYA BHARDWAJ (@dhairyakumar) September 7, 2023

Fans appreciated the heroic efforts of Labuschagne in Australia vs South Africa. The Aussies lead the series by 1-0 and will be looking forward to playing their next match on Saturday, September 8, 2023.