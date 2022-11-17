Know ICC's Latest Rule Change Which Allowed Nepal To Earn 5 Runs & Level ODI Series Vs UAE

The Nepal vs UAE, 2nd ODI match at the TU Cricket Ground in Nepal featured a unique moment, which saw the home side being beneficiary to a newer cricketing curiosity. In the 2nd innings of the match, UAE’s Alishan Sharafu was spotted applying saliva to the ball to shine it. Sharafu was then spotted by the on-field umpires Vinay Jha and Durga Subedi, which led to Nepal being awarded five penalty runs.

Using saliva to shine the ball was banned by the international cricket governing body (ICC) over two years ago, due to the Covid-19 protocols. While players were given warnings for the infringement earlier, ICC recently converter it to a permanent rule. As per the new playing conditions introduced on October 1, the use of saliva to shine the ball will now result in in-match punishment.

ICC's rules on using saliva to polish the ball

Here’s what ICC says about the use of saliva to polish the ball. “This prohibition has been in place for over two years in international cricket as a Covid-related temporary measure and it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent. The outbreak of COVID-19 enforced the rule to avoid transmission of the virus on the field. The rule came into play when cricket resumed after a break in July 2020 and will now be made permanent. During the saliva ban, the players resorted to the use of sweat to shine the ball, which has proven to be effective,” ICC’s statement read.

Here's how Nepal earned a three-wicket victory against UAE

The five extra runs proved to be bliss for the Nepalese team, as they went on to win the match by three wickets with over two overs remaining. After winning the toss and batting first, UAE was bowled out with a score of 191 runs. Meanwhile, chasing the score Nepal claimed the target in the 48th over and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

While Muhammad Waseem top scored for UAE in the first innings with a 50 off 46, Sompal Kami and Lalit Rajbanshi took three wickets each for Nepal. In the second innings, Gulshan Jha and Kushal Bhurtel contributed with 37 and 35 runs respectively for Nepal, while Aarif Sheikh remained unbeaten on 33 off 58. Gulshan received the Player of the Match for his figures of 1/29 in 5 overs and a knock of 37 off 49.