Know Key Dates & Venues As India's Schedule Vs Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia Revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia on Thursday. India’s 2022-23 season will kick off with three back-to-back home series, to be played between January to March. Sri Lanka will tour India for a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series from January 3 to January 15, before the Kiwi side visits India for a three-match ODI and T20I series from January 18 onwards.
India will then host Australia in the four-match Test series from February 9 to March 13. Australia will then face India in a three-match ODI series from March 17 onwards. The Men In Blue will look to gain much-needed momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.
|Sl. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tuesday
|January 3
|1st T20I
|Mumbai
|2
|Thursday
|January 5
|2nd T20I
|Pune
|3
|Saturday
|January 7
|3rd T20I
|Rajkot
|4
|Tuesday
|January 10
|1st ODI
|Guwahati
|5
|Thursday
|January 12
|2nd ODI
|Kolkata
|6
|Sunday
|January 15
|3rd ODI
|Trivandrum
|1
|Wednesday
|January 18
|1st ODI
|Hyderabad
|2
|Saturday
|January 21
|2nd ODI
|Raipur
|3
|Tuesday
|January 24
|3rd ODI
|Indore
|4
|Friday
|January 27
|1st T20I
|Ranchi
|5
|Sunday
|January 29
|2nd T20I
|Lucknow
|6
|Wednesday
|February 1
|3rd T20I
|Ahmedabad
|1
|February 9 - 13
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|2
|February 17 - 21
|2nd Test
|Delhi
|3
|March 1 - 5
|3rd Test
|Dharamsala
|4
|March 9 - 13
|4th Test
|Ahmedabad
|1
|Friday
|March 17
|1st ODI
|Mumbai
|2
|Sunday
|March 19
|2nd ODI
|Vizag
|3
|Wednesday
|March 22
|3rd ODI
|Chennai