Know Key Dates & Venues As India's Schedule Vs Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia Revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia on Thursday. India’s 2022-23 season will kick off with three back-to-back home series, to be played between January to March. Sri Lanka will tour India for a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series from January 3 to January 15, before the Kiwi side visits India for a three-match ODI and T20I series from January 18 onwards.

India will then host Australia in the four-match Test series from February 9 to March 13. Australia will then face India in a three-match ODI series from March 17 onwards. The Men In Blue will look to gain much-needed momentum ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.

Schedule for Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Sl. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday January 3 1st T20I Mumbai 2 Thursday January 5 2nd T20I Pune 3 Saturday January 7 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Tuesday January 10 1st ODI Guwahati 5 Thursday January 12 2nd ODI Kolkata 6 Sunday January 15 3rd ODI Trivandrum

Schedule for New Zealand tour of India 2022

Sl. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Wednesday January 18 1st ODI Hyderabad 2 Saturday January 21 2nd ODI Raipur 3 Tuesday January 24 3rd ODI Indore 4 Friday January 27 1st T20I Ranchi 5 Sunday January 29 2nd T20I Lucknow 6 Wednesday February 1 3rd T20I Ahmedabad

Schedule for Test series in Australia’s tour of India 2022

Sl. No. Date Match Venue 1 February 9 - 13 1st Test Nagpur 2 February 17 - 21 2nd Test Delhi 3 March 1 - 5 3rd Test Dharamsala 4 March 9 - 13 4th Test Ahmedabad

Schedule for ODI series in Australia’s tour of India 2022