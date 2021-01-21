KNP Vs PRN1 Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Prime Minister Cup 2021 Match Preview

Karnali Province will face Province Number 1 in the league match of the Prime Minister Cup 2021. The KNP vs PRN1 match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The KNP vs PRN1 live match is scheduled to commence at 8:45 AM IST on Friday, January 22. Here we take a look at KNP vs PRN1 live scores, KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 team, KNP vs PRN1 match prediction and KNP vs PRN1 playing 11.

KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction: KNP vs PRN1 live match preview

Karnali Province are currently third on the points table in Group A with 2 points. Out of two matches played so far Karnali have one win and one loss and will be looking for their second win of the tournament. On the other hand, Province Number 1 are currently at the bottom of the group and still winless in the tournament. They have so far played 3 matches and lost all of them.

Karnali won their first match versus Gandaki Province by 5 wickets, while in their second match they were crushed by table-toppers of Group A, Tribhuwan Army Club by 80 runs. On the other hand, Province Number 1, after receiving a thrashing at the hand of Armed Police Force Club in the opening match by 135 runs, performed well in their next two matches but ended up on the losing side against Tribhuwan Army Club and Gandaki Province. They will be playing for pride and to register their first win of the tournament.

KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction: Probable KNP vs PRN1 playing 11

Here's a look at KNP vs PRN1 playing 11 ahead of the crucial encounter

KNP: N Rawal, B Rawal, H Oli, RK Shah, RJ Shahi (c), H Shahi, Diwan Pun, D Adhikari, UB Singh, R Dahal, A Chunara

PRN 1: D Paswan, M Thapa, S Urao, B Meheta, Firdosh Ansari, S Lohani (c), D Kandel, S Yadav, R Magar, H Rai, G Shrestha

KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 team

Here's a look at the top pick players for KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 team:

RK Shah

H Shahi

Firdosh Ansari

S Yadav

KNP vs PRN1 match prediction: KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 team

KNP vs PRN1 live: KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction

As per our KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction, KNP should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 prediction, top picks and KNP vs PRN1 Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KNP vs PRN1 match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAN / Twitter

