Kodak Kerala T20 League EAG Vs ROY Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Eagles will take on the KCA Royals in the 27th match of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 20, 2021. Here are the EAG vs ROY live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India, the EAG vs ROY live scores, the EAG vs ROY squads and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Eagles vs Royals preview

As the Kerala Cricket Association President's League 2021 enters its business end, the KCA Eagles will go up against the KCA Royals in a last-ditch attempt at keeping their place in the top four. With just three wins from eight games in the series, the Eagles are in fourth place on the table with 6 points. With the Tuskers following close behind them with 6 points and two games left, the Eagles cannot afford to lose a single one of their remaining two fixtures, including this one. They will come into this game off a loss against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the KCA Royals are just one place above the Eagles with 10 points. Playing their last group stage game of the tournament, the Royals will not want to leave their qualification up to chance and will fight it out for a win on Saturday. They will also come into this on a losing streak, having lost their last game to the Lions. A win in this game will ensure the team a spot in the playoffs.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: EAG vs ROY squads

Eagles: Abhishek Nair, Ashwin Anand (c), Jeevan Ananthakrishnan, K Adithya Krishna, Karimuttath Rakesh, KC Akshay, M Rabin Krishna, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Sinan, NM Sharafuddeen, NP Basil, PG Gireesh, Sajeevan Akhil, Shiv Ganesh, Sreehari Nair, Suresh Subin (WK)

Royals: Abhishek Nair, Abi Biju, Albin Alias, Atul Diamond Sowri, Febin Albert, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, KG Rojith, KN Harikrishnan, Krishna Prasad, M Arun, Manu Krishnan, N Vishnu Raj, NK Jubin, Shahin Sha, Sijomon Joseph, VJ Albin

Kodak Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India: EAG vs ROY live streaming details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the Eagles vs Royals live stream on the FanCode app and website. To catch the Eagles vs Royals live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Eagles vs Royals pitch report and weather forecast

As the tournament progresses, the pitch at Alappuzha is starting to become unpredictable. The last few games here have ended in 1st innings scores of around 150-160. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 9 AM local time, meaning that we could have a delayed start. The rest of the day is predicted to be overcast and humid but without any more rain.

Image Credits: Fancode