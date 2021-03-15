Kodak Kerala T20 League EAG Vs TUS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

KCA Eagles (EAG) will go up against KCA Tuskers (TUS) in the eighteenth match of the Kodak Kerala T20 League or KCA Presidents Cup T20. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. The EAG vs TUS live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Monday, March 15. Here is our EAG vs TUS prediction, information on how to watch EAG vs TUS live in India and where to catch EAG vs TUS live scores.

EAG vs TUS live streaming: EAG vs TUS preview

The KCA Tuskers are currently at the third spot of the Kodak Kerala T20 standings with twelve points. Anand Krishnan and team have played five games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two. The KCA Eagles, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with four points and a win-loss record of 1-4.

EAG vs TUS live streaming: EAG vs TUS prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our EAG vs TUS Dream11 prediction is that KCA Tuskers will come out on top in this contest.

EAG vs TUS live streaming: How to watch EAG vs TUS live scores?

The Kodak Kerala T20 League will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the EAG vs TUS live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on March 15. To catch the EAG vs TUS live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Date: March, March 15

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: EAG vs TUS pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 5 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: EAG vs TUS squads

EAG vs TUS live scores: KCA Eagles squad

Mohammed Azharuddeen, Karimuttathu Rakesh, KC Akshay, Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Ashwin Anand, J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek Nair, Aditya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen, Basil NP, Rabin Krishnan, Subin S, Akhil M S, Monukrishna K P, Asif Salam, Gireesh P G

EAG vs TUS live scores: KCA Tuskers squad

Karaparambil Monish, Vishnu Vinod, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen, Vathsal Govind, Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Muhammed Afriedh K T, Afrad Reshab P N, Vignesh Puthur, Nikhil T, Sreenath K

Image Source: Canva