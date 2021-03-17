Kodak Kerala T20 League LIO Vs EAG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Lions will go up against KCA Eagles in the league match of the Kodak Kerala T20 League or KCA Presidents Cup T20. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. The LIO vs EAG live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, March 17. Here is our LIO vs EAG prediction, information on how to watch Kerala President's Cup T20 live and where to catch LIO vs EAG live scores.

LIO vs EAG live streaming: LIO vs EAG preview

Lions are having an outstanding tournament and looking at the current form they are among one of the favourites to reach the final. Lions have so far won five matches and will be eyeing their sixth win versus struggling Eagles. Their only defeats in the tournament came against Panthers and Tuskers.

Eagles on the other are struggling to win matches and have so far won just two matches out of six they have played so far in the tournament. They are coming in the match on the back of a win against Tuskers by 43 runs. This should be a great contest to watch despite Lions being favourites to win the match.

LIO vs EAG live streaming: LIO vs EAG squads

LIO: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

EAG: Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin-Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

LIO vs EAG live streaming: How to watch Kerala President's Cup T20 live

The Kodak Kerala T20 League will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the LIO vs EAG live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on March 17. To catch the LIO vs EAG live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: LIO vs EAG pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 32 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Image: Fancode