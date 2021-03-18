Kodak Kerala T20 League PAN Vs TUS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Panthers will battle it out against the KCA Tuskers in the 24th match of the Kodak Kerala T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 18, 2021. Here are the PAN vs TUS squads, Kerala President's Cup T20 live streaming details, how to watch PAN vs TUS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak Kerala T20 League 2021: PAN vs TUS preview

The KCA Panthers have been fairly consistent with their performances in the competition. After having registered five wins from seven matches, they will be keen to trump the KCA Tuskers in their upcoming fixture. They are currently placed second on the points table, and they have a chance to claim the top spot by winning this encounter. The Panthers lost their previous fixture by 9 runs against the KCA Royals and will want to get back to winning ways.

Interestingly, the KCA Panthers also squared off against KCA Royals in their last match, and they lost the contest by 5 wickets. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table as they occupy the penultimate position. They have managed to win only three matches so far in the competition, and it becomes imperative for them to put up a strong show against the Panthers.

Kodak Kerala T20 League 2021: PAN vs TUS squads

Panthers: Rohan Kunnummal, Akshay Chandran, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Sachin S, Aadidev T J, Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Anand Joseph, Jose S Perayil, Hari Krishnan D, Aravind K Sanjeev, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar Mohan, Vinay V Varghese, Nikhil Babu, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna, Prasoon Prasad

Tuskers: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P Kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

Kodak Kerala T20 League 2021 in India: PAN vs TUS live streaming details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can catch the PAN vs TUS live streaming, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on Thursday, March 18. To catch the PAN vs TUS live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kerala President's Cup T20 live: PAN vs TUS pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is likely to favour the bowlers. Batsmen have struggled to score runs quickly on the surface, and teams batting first have only crossed the 170-run mark on a single occasion. Bowlers are expected to dominate the upcoming contest as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for a T20 fixture. While an intermittent cloud cover is expected during the match, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter