Kodak Kerala T20 League ROY Vs LIO Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Royals will take on the KCA Lions in the 25th match of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 19, 2021. Here are the ROY vs LIO live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India, the ROY vs LIO live scores, the ROY vs LIO squads and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Royals vs Lions preview

With the group stages of the KCA President's League 2021 coming to a close, the two most consistently best teams of the series - the KCA Royals and the KCA Lions - will go head to head to stay in the top four. After five wins and three losses from their eight matches, both, the Royals and the Lions have 20 points on the table. While the Lions find themselves in 1st place on the table, the Royals are in third place, behind the KCA Panthers. With strong competition from the teams below them, both teams will fight to win this game in order to qualify for the playoffs with minimal risk. The Lions will come into this game off a loss against the Eagles while the Royals will be looking to extend their winning streak to five games.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: ROY vs LIO squads

Royals: Abhishek Nair, Abi Biju, Albin Alias, Atul Diamond Sowri, Febin Albert, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, KG Rojith, KN Harikrishnan, Krishna Prasad, M Arun, Manu Krishnan, N Vishnu Raj, NK Jubin, Shahin Sha, Sijomon Joseph, VJ Albin

Lions: Abhishek Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Alfi Francis John, Ashil Prakash, Aswanth Sankar, CG Vinu Kumar, CH Abhiram, Dheeraj Prem, Krishnan Midhun, PA Abdul Bazith, PA Riyaz, Riya Basheer, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, Sudhi Anil, Suresh Vishweshwar, Vinod Kumar, Vishnu Mohan (w)

Kodak Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India: ROY vs LIO live streaming details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the Royals vs Lions live stream on the FanCode app and website. To catch the Royals vs Lions live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Royals vs Lions pitch report and weather forecast

As the tournament progresses, the pitch at Alappuzha is starting to land itself to bowlers more than batsmen. Going by recent games, a score of 130-140 should be a par score for this match. Accuweather predicts a cloudy day in store for the Tigers vs Eagles game. Some rain is expected at around 2 PM local time, meaning that we could have an interrupted game.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Instagram