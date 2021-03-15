Kodak Kerala T20 League ROY Vs PAN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

The KCA Royals (ROY) will go up against KCA Panthers (PAN) in the nineteenth match of the Kodak Kerala T20 League or KCA Presidents Cup T20. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. The ROY vs PAN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST on Tuesday, March 16. Here is our ROY vs PAN prediction, information on how to watch ROY vs PAN live in India and where to catch ROY vs PAN live scores.

ROY vs PAN live streaming: ROY vs PAN preview

The KCA Panthers are currently leading the KCA Presidents Cup T20 standings with twenty points. Sachin Mohan and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing one. The KCA Royals, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot with twelve points and a win-loss record of 3-3.

ROY vs PAN live streaming: ROY vs PAN prediction

Considering the recent run of form of the contesting teams, our ROY vs PAN Dream11 prediction is that KCA Panthers will come out on top in this contest.

ROY vs PAN live streaming: How to watch ROY vs PAN live scores?

The Kodak Kerala T20 League will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the ROY vs PAN live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on March 16. To catch the ROY vs PAN live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: ROY vs PAN pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 19 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: ROY vs PAN squads

ROY vs PAN live scores: KCA Royals squad

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Jafar Jamal, Sijomon Joseph, KM Asif, Rojith Ganesh, Abhishek Nair, Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishnan KN, Shahansha, Vishnu Raj, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Arun M, Rahul Chandran, Febin Albert, Jubin N K, Sreeraj J R.

ROY vs PAN live scores: KCA Panthers squad

Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Adhidev J, Sanju Sanjeev, Shoun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Kiran Sagar, Anand Joseph, Sachin Suresh, Jose Perayil, KS Aravind, Ashiq Ali, Hari krishnan D, Vinay V Varghese, Prasoon Prasad.

Image Source: Canva