Kodak Kerala T20 League TIG Vs EAG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Eagles in the 23rd match of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 18, 2021. Here are the TIG vs EAG live streaming details, how to watch the Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India, the TIG vs EAG live scores, the TIG vs EAG squads and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Tigers vs Eagles preview

The KCA Tigers have won just one match out of the seven that they have played at the KCA President's Cup so far. This puts them in the last place on the table with just 4 points. While they will come into this game having lost their last five matches, the Tigers will hope to get back on a winning run by duplicating their defeat of the Eagles from earlier in the season — their only win in the series as of now.

The KCA Eagles meanwhile, will come into this game having won their last two encounters — against the Lions and the Tuskers. They now find themselves in 4th place with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.194. With just three group stage matches remaining, the Eagles will hope to maintain their place in the top 4 and proceed to the playoffs.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: TIG vs EAG squads

Tigers: Akash Pillai, Akhil Anil, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, K Abhijith, KA Ajith, Manesh Bharat Surya, Maruthungal Ajinas (c), MS Sachin, Muhammed Kaif, Niranjan V Dev, Sachin Baby (c), Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, TS Vinil, Varun Nayanar (WK)

Eagles: Abhishek Nair, Ashwin Anand (c), Jeevan Ananthakrishnan, K Adithya Krishna, Karimuttath Rakesh, KC Akshay, M Rabin Krishna, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Sinan, NM Sharafuddeen, NP Basil, PG Gireesh, Sajeevan Akhil, Shiv Ganesh, Sreehari Nair, Suresh Subin (WK).

Kodak Kerala President's Cup T20 live in India: TIG vs EAG live streaming details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the Tigers vs Eagles live stream on the FanCode app and website. To catch the Tigers vs Eagles live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak Kerala T20 League: Tigers vs Eagles pitch report and weather forecast

As the tournament progresses, the pitch at Alappuzha is starting to land itself to bowlers more than batsmen. Going by recent games, a score of 130-140 should be a par score for this match. Accuweather predicts a cloudy day in store for the Tigers vs Eagles game. While no rain is expected, there will be 70% cloud cover, 58% humidity and a temperature of 33°C.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter