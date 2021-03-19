Kodak Kerala T20 League TIG Vs PAN Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The KCA Tigers will go up against KCA Panthers in the league match of the Kodak Kerala T20 League or KCA Presidents Cup T20. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha, Kerala. The TIG vs PAN live streaming is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST on Friday, March 19. Here is our TIG vs PAN prediction, information on how to watch Kerala President's Cup T20 live and where to catch TIG vs PAN live scores.

TIG vs PAN live streaming: TIG vs PAN preview

Both teams come into the match after winning their respective previous matches. KCA Tigers were on a four-match losing streak before bouncing back KCA Eagles in their previous match by a handsome margin of 9 wickets. Meanwhile, the KCA Panthers are having a good tournament so far having won three out of the five matches, while the other two matches ended in a loss. They come into the match on the back of a four-run win over the KCA Tuskers. The last time these two sides faced each other it was the Tigers who won the match.

TIG vs PAN live streaming: TIG vs PAN squads

TIG: Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Sachin Baby, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Fazil Fanoos, Athul Raveendran, Aquib Fazal, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Gautham Mohan

PAN: Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

TIG vs PAN live streaming: How to watch Kerala President's Cup T20 live and TIG vs PAN live scores

The Kodak Kerala T20 League will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the TIG vs PAN live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 2:00 PM IST on March 19. To catch the TIG vs PAN live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak Kerala T20 League live in India: TIG vs PAN pitch report and weather forecast

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 32 km/h. The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

Image: Fancode