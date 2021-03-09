Kodak President's Cup T20 Lions Vs Eagles Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The KCA Lions will take on the KCA Eagles in the 9th match of the Kodak President's Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 10, 2021. Here are the Lions vs Eagles live stream details, how to watch Lions vs Eagles live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Lions vs Eagles preview

After remaining unbeaten in two back-to-back games, the KCA Lions find themselves in first place on the table with 8 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.108. The team started off their KCA President's Cup campaign with a win over the Tigers and followed it up by defeating the Royals in their last game. They will be looking to keep their winning streak alive this game.

The Eagles meanwhile, are in 4th place on the table with 4 points and an NRR of +0.092 after two games. The side won their first match of the series by a whopping 40 runs, after defeating the Tuskers but failed to impress as they went down to the Tigers in match 6. They will be hoping to climb in the ranks with a win in this game.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Lions vs Eagles squads

Lions: Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Mohan, Salman Nizar, Sudhesan Midhun, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Vinu Kumar, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Riyas PA, Ashil Prakash, Dheeraj Prem, Sudhi Anil, Aswanth S Sankar, Riya Basheer.

Eagles: Abhishek Nair, Ashwin Anand (C), Jeevan Ananthakrishnan, K Adithya Krishna, Karimuttath Rakesh, KC Akshay, M Rabin Krishna, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Sinan, NM Sharafuddeen, NP Basil, PG Gireesh, Sajeevan Akhil, Shiv Ganesh, Sreehari Nair, Suresh Subin (WK).

Kodak President's Cup T20 live in India: Lions vs Eagles live stream details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the Lions vs Eagles live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 AM IST on March 10. To catch the Lions vs Eagles live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Lions vs Eagles pitch report and weather forecast

With an average score of 139, the pitch at the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers to some extent. Going by recent matches, a score of around 160 should be a winning score. Accuweather predicts a cloudy day in store for the Lions vs Eagles game. A thunderstorm is expected to roll in at around 2 PM local time that will disrupt the game. There will be 22% cloud cover, 54% humidity and a temperature of 30°C at the start of the match.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter