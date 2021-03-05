Kodak President's Cup T20 Lions Vs Tigers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The KCA Lions will take on the KCA Tigers in the first match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 6, 2021. Here are the Lions vs Tigers live stream details, how to watch Lions vs Tigers live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Lions vs Tigers preview

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will kick off their first domestic tournament of the season - the KCA Presidents Cup 2021 - on March 6, 2021. The tournament will see six teams - the KCA Panthers, KCA Eagles, KCA Lions, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals and the KCA Tuskers take each other on for a chance to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. The KCA's aim is to eventually turn the President's Cup into an annual IPL-style regional tournament.

The format of the tournament will be as follows - each of the six teams will go up against each other twice in a round-robin format. This will be followed by two semi-final playoffs and a final on March 23. In keeping with the advised safety standards and to ensure the smooth running of the tournament, all the players, team members and officials related to the event will maintain a biosecure bubble.

Kodak President's Cup T20 live in India: Lions vs Tigers live stream details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can watch the Lions vs Tigers live stream on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. To catch the Lions vs Tigers live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Karnataka Cricket Association.

Kodak President's Cup T20 live in India: Lions vs Tigers squads

Lions: Ponnam Rahul (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (wk), Akshay Manohar, Abdul Basith, Salman Nizar, Vinu Kumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfrin Francis, Midhun PK, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Abhishek Mohan, Riyas PA\.

Tigers: Sachin Baby (c), Varun Nayanar (wk), Bharath Surya, Ajith KA, Aquib Fazal, Akash C Pillai, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Akhil Acaria, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Akhil Anil, Sreesanth, Gautham Mohan.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Lions vs Tigers pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha is expected to be a balanced one with something on offer for both, batsmen and bowlers. Accuweather predicts hot and humid conditions for the match on Saturday. Humidity will be at 70% with temperatures reaching 34°C. No rain is expected.

Image Credits: KCA Website

