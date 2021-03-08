Kodak President's Cup T20 Tigers Vs Eagles Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Eagles in the 6th match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha on March 8, 2021. Here are the Tigers vs Eagles live stream details, how to watch Tigers vs Eagles live in India, the Tigers vs Eagles live scores, the Tigers vs Eagles squads and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Tigers vs Eagles preview

Five games into the Kerala Cricket Association's Kodak President's Cup T20, the KCA Tigers and the KCS Eagles will take each other on in a group stage game. The Tigers will come into this match having lost their first game to the Lions by just 2 runs after being bowled out on the last ball of the game. They are now in 4th place on the table with zero points owing to their superior net run rate. The Eagles meanwhile, have won their first match of the series by a whopping 40 runs, after defeating the Tuskers. With two points, they are at the second place on the table behind the Lions.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Tigers vs Eagles squads

Tigers: Akash Pillai, Akhil Anil, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, K Abhijith, KA Ajith, Manesh Bharat Surya, Maruthungal Ajinas (c), MS Sachin, Muhammed Kaif, Niranjan V Dev, Sachin Baby (c), Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, TS Vinil, Varun Nayanar (WK)

Eagles: Abhishek Nair, Ashwin Anand (c), Jeevan Ananthakrishnan, K Adithya Krishna, Karimuttath Rakesh, KC Akshay, M Rabin Krishna, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Sinan, NM Sharafuddeen, NP Basil, PG Gireesh, Sajeevan Akhil, Shiv Ganesh, Sreehari Nair, Suresh Subin (WK).

Kodak President's Cup T20 live in India: Tigers vs Eagles live stream details

The Kodak President's Cup T20 tournament will not be televised live in India. However, fans can watch the Tigers vs Eagles live stream, which will be available on the FanCode app and website from 2 PM IST on March 8. To catch the Tigers vs Eagles live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kodak President's Cup T20: Tigers vs Eagles pitch report and weather forecast

With an average score of 139, the pitch at the Sanatan Dharma College Cricket Ground is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers to some extent. Going by recent matches, a score of around 150 should be a winning score. Accuweather predicts a cloudy day in store for the Tigers vs Eagles game on Monday. While no rain is expected, there will be 70% cloud cover, 47% humidity and a temperature of 33°C.

