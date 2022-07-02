Kohli & Anderson Caught Sharing A Laugh, ICC's Caption Contest On Duo Breaks The Internet

The battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson has always been exciting to watch with the latter dismissing the former India skipper on seven ocassions. The James Anderson vs Virat Kohli rivalry started back in 2014 during which the English veteran got the better of Kohli four times. However, Kohli bounced back in the 2018 tour and dominated the pacer scoring 114 runs against him without getting dismissed on the entire tour. In total, Kohli has scored 297 runs against arch-rival Anderson. However, it takes little effort to bury animosity and embrace sportsmanship in the gentleman's game as cricket is known for. Twitter went berserk after the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared an image of 'then-rivals' together in the course of Day 1 ENG vs IND 5th Test.

Edgbaston Test: Virat Kohli, James Anderson share a light moment during ENG vs IND 5th Test

Virat Kohli and James Anderson were captured sharing a laugh while returning to the dressing room as rain forced the lunch break 20 minutes before time. The photo of the same was shared by ICC on their official Twitter handle. Fans took to social media and left interesting comments on ICC's post featuring the duo.

Fans react to Virat Kohli-James Anderson post during England vs India 5th Test:

England vs India Edgbaston Test Day 1 highlights

After a stuttering start to the innings, India finished Day 1 at 338/7 thanks to a major contribution from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. After England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl, veteran pacer James Anderson gave home team the upper hand by picking up early wickets. Shubman Gill and Chesteshwar Pujara opened the innings for Team India. Gill looked solid only to get dismissed for 17 runs by edging ball o the slip.

Makeshift opener Cheteshwar Pujara also failed to score big runs departing for just 13. With India at 53/2 rain halted the play for some time with Voirat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari at the crease. Following the resumption, the visiting side lost both Hanuma Vihari (20) and Virat Kohli (11) with Matthew Potts getting his name on the wicket-takers list. Shreyas Iyer playing his first test in England could only make 15 runs before falling to veteran bowler James Anderson.

With half of the team gone, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja switched an important partnership. The wicketkeeper-batsman

added 222 runs with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket before getting out to Joe Root for four runs shy of 150 run mark. Ravindra Jadeja finished the day unbeaten on 83 with Mohamad Shami giving him company at the crease.