Kohli & Co. To Start Training For Upcoming Australia Series From November 13: Sources

There have been a lot of discussions on whether the Indian team can be allowed to start training in Australia even though the quarantine period cannot be relaxed with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has now been learned that the Virat Kohli-led side can hit the ground running after one round of COVID-19 test after reaching Down Under.

'From November 13 onwards': Sources

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments in the Indian team said that with the squad reaching on November 12, they will undergo a corona test and the moment the report comes negative, they can start training. "The team reaches Australia on November 12 morning and after that, they will undergo corona tests and the moment they have negative reports, they are eligible to train so you can expect the boys to start training from November 13 onwards," the source said.

India VS Australia 2020/21

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The final leg of India vs Australia 2020 series will see the two sides play four Tests in the Test Series. Adelaide will play host to an iconic day-night Test between the two countries, with the series opener scheduled to begin from December 17.

The Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, before the players go back to Sydney to play the annual New Year's Test. That match is scheduled for January 7 to give players some additional rest between matches. The final match of India vs Australia 2020 series will begin on January 15 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

However, Team India will have to rewrite history as Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test match. In fact, they have won all five of the D/N Tests that they have played so far from November 2015 and all those wins have come in their own backyard.

