Kohli Breaks Silence On Chakravarthy, Tewatia's Inability To Clear Fitness Test For T20s

Breaking the silence on reports on Varun Chakravarthy failing the YoYo Test, Team India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday, asserted that there can be no compromise on the fitness standards of the team. The Indian skipper, who has been lauded for bringing in a change in Team India's fitness regime, made it clear that the Indian team needs to operate at the 'very high levels' of fitness and skills. Apart from Chakravarthy, Rahul Tewatia is also said to have failed the fitness test leading to uncertainty over the duo's appearance in the T20 series against England.

Addressing a press conference on match eve, Virat Kohli said, "Look, individuals need to understand the systems that have been created for the Indian cricket team. We should operate at the very high levels of fitness and skills and that's why this (India team) is top of the ladder when playing cricket, in our country."

There have been apprehensions over the debut of spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia who have been included in the power-packed squad announced for the T20 series. While Varun Chakravarthy had to face a delay in his debut despite being called up for the Australia tour due to an injury, his wait to don the Blue jersey seems to be prolonged as now the Kolkata spinner has failed to qualify BCCI's fitness test. Similarly, Tewatia who stormed the IPL 2020 with his all-round performance, has also failed the fitness Test. As per sources, Rahul Chahar has been placed on standby, incase both the players fail to make it in time.

While the Indian skipper did not comment on the future of Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy, he also kept mum on the prospects of T Natarajan being ruled out of the series. As per ANI sources, the 'yorker king' has sustained a knee and shoulder injury casting doubt on his return in Blue. "He is down with a knee and shoulder injury and is in doubt for the T20I series. Will have to take it one day at a time and it is a race against time," ANI quoted an NCA source in Bengaluru.

KL-Rohit to open

Just a day ahead of the first T20 against England, captain Virat Kohli confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will be benched while KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India. Pointing out the new inclusions to the squad, Kohli said that 'X-factors' have been added to the lineup to see how they fare in the middle. With the T20 World Cup approaching, Kohli picked England as the 'favourites' to win the marquee event which will be held in India later this year.

"We have made additions to the squad who can be x-factors in the batting lineup. We want to see how they fare in the middle," Kohli said at the press conference on match eve.

Speaking of the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20 squad, the Indian skipper threw weight behind Washington Sundar, highlighting his recent performances. "Washi has been doing really well for us, and it is difficult to have two players similar. Unless Washi has a horrible season (not possible).... you need to have some logic in the question as well. Easy to ask," Kohli said. The Indian skipper also expressed delight at the return of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to the squad after being sidelined due to injuries.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.