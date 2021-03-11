Kohli Confirms KL Rahul & Rohit To Open In T20s Vs England, Highlights India's 'X-factors'

Just a day ahead of the first T20 against England, captain Virat Kohli has confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will be benched while KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India. Pointing out the new inclusions to the squad, Kohli said that 'X-factors' have been added to the lineup to see how they fare in the middle. With the T20 World Cup approaching, Kohli picked England as the 'favourites' to win the marquee event which will be held in India later this year.

"We want to play free cricket, we have explosive batsmen in the team now. That's exactly what we are trying to address. This time around you will see players bat more freely. I see us being much more free with our approach from this series onwards," he added.

Speaking of the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20 squad, the Indian skipper threw weight behind Washington Sundar, highlighting his recent performances. "Washi has been doing really well for us, and it is difficult to have two players similar. Unless Washi has a horrible season (not possible).... you need to have some logic in the question as well. Easy to ask," Kohli said.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.