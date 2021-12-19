Kohli-Dravid Bonding During Practice Has Fans' 'stomach Filled With Butterflies'; Watch

The Indian cricket team arrived in South Africa on Thursday for the much-anticipated bilateral series against the Proteas. The BCCI leased a chartered flight for Virat Kohli's team to arrive in Johannesburg on December 16. The players began their training on Saturday with a footvolley session in which head coach Rahul Dravid took part as well.

Dravid and Kohli were seen bonding during a practice session and even shared a high-five in a video posted by the BCCI on its official social media handle.

The supporters were taken aback by the gesture, with some reminiscing Dravid and Kohli's time together with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

One user on social media stated that watching Dravid and Kohli gel so brilliantly gave him chills. Here's how netizens reacted to the photos and videos of the Indian duo sharing a good time together away from the game.

Time changes but the bond remains the same ❤ ! Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8EW0WKZoPN — Divyansh 🔕 (@ImSpeearrs) December 18, 2021

Rahul Dravid 🤜🤛 Virat Kohli. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4o4RU54vsk — Team India Fan 🇮🇳❣ (@CRICKETAman18) December 18, 2021

Dravid, a former India international, was appointed as head coach by the BCCI earlier this month when the term of his predecessor Ravi Shastri expired. Dravid has been asked to lead the charge in the Indian dressing room for a period of two years, with the possibility of an extension. In his first assignment as India's full-time head coach, Dravid managed to register a clean sweep against New Zealand in a T20I series, with Rohit Sharma as his skipper.

As far as Virat Kohli is concerned, the Indian Test skipper was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly over the latter's comment regarding his removal as India's T20I captain. In a press conference, Kohli contradicted Ganguly, who had earlier claimed that he requested the Delhi batter to not relinquish T20I captaincy before he made his decision to step down from the position public.

Meanwhile, India are slated to play a three-match Test series followed by as many ODI games. The first match of the Test series will begin on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Tests:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: BCCI/Twitter