Virat Kohli and former Indian cricketers have defended youngster Arshdeep Singh after his dropped catch of Asif Ali proved to be the turning point of the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. Arshdeep's dropped catch of Ali came back to haunt India as the Pakistan batsman played a match-winning cameo knock of 16 runs from 8 balls. Pakistan went on to beat India by 5 wickets in the Super 4 encounter.

India vs Pakistan: Current and former cricketers defend Arshdeep Singh

Asif Ali was given a lifeline by Arshdeep Singh when he had not even opened his account. Asif had mistimed a Ravi Bishnoi delivery and hit in the air towards the backward point fielder. Arshdeep who was tattioned in that position calmly got under the ball but surprisingly and much to the disappointment of everyone, ended up spilling the catch.

Not only the crowd, but even the Indian team players in the middle had their hands on their head in disbelief. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked livid after the bowler dropped a sitter, while Arshdeep Singh responded with a smile. Virat Kohli during the post-match press conference defended Arshdeep Singh stating, "Anyone can make a mistake under pressure, it was a big match & conditions were a bit tight. Senior players come to you & you learn from them so that the next time the opportunity comes, you hope to take such crucial catches."

Irfan Pathan in his tweet while backing the young pacerwrote, "Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy.". Harbhajan Singh in his defence slammed the people looking to bring down on their own players. Here's what other cricketers had to say on the incident.

Arshdeep is a strong character. Stay that way boy. @arshdeepsinghh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022

Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our 🇮🇳 boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022

Winning and Losing are a part of the sport, but the drop catch from Arshdeep was too lethargic #INDvPAK — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 4, 2022

When a player is down is when you have to reach out to him so he emerges stronger. Saying nasty things about Arshdeep does nobody any good. We have all made mistakes under pressure. This is the time to back him. He will win India a lot of matches — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 5, 2022

Asia Cup Super 4: Indian bowlers' performance during the India vs Pakistan match

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked 19 runs in the 19th over leaving Arshdeep Singh with 7 runs to defend in the final over. Although Arshdeep conceded a boundary off the second ball, the youngster kept his nerves and bowled a couple of dot balls. He even dimissed Asif Ali with a brilliant yorker. Unfortunately, Iftikhar Ahmed got the team over the line off the penultimate delivery of the game.

Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in 3.5 overs and took the wicket of Asif. Coming to the performance of other bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya claimed a wicket each for India however no one was able to create a major impact with the ball