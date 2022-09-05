Virat Kohli registered his second consecutive half-century of Asia Cup 2022 by scoring a magnificent 60 runs against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. However, Kohli's efforts went in vain as India lost the match by five wickets, as neighbours handed Rohit Sharma & Co. their first loss in the ongoing tournament. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media in post-match conference, reveals how former skipper MS Dhoni stood by him through the toughest phase in his life as a cricketer.

'Out of those people who had my number..': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's captaincy in the white-ball format was already handed over to Rohit Sharma after the T20 World Cup debacle. It was believed that Kohli could not handle the pressure and instead desired to focus on his potential as a batsman, which collectively led him to step down from Test captaincy. The decision came days after India suffered a heartbreaking loss to hosts South Africa in a three-match Test series.

Kohli, in the press conference, went on to reveal that no one, except MS Dhoni, called him after he left Test captaincy. Putting special emphasis on the influence Dhoni has had on his career, he explained: "When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I played in the past. It was MS Dhoni. A lot of people have my number, a lot of people give me suggestions, and a lot of people talk about my game on TV. But out of those people who had my number, I didn't get a message from anyone else barring Dhoni."

#WATCH | When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me. A lot of people have my number, but no one messaged me. The respect and connection with him (MS Dhoni) is genuine... neither he is insecure about me, nor I am insecure about him...: Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer pic.twitter.com/kSTqAdfzs5 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Shedding light on the 'secured' bond that he shares with Dhoni, Kohli further said, "You have respect, you have a genuine connection with a few people and it looks like that (Dhoni's message). It's two-way security, I don't want anything from them nor do they want anything from me. I don't feel insecure with them, nor do they feel insecure with me."

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan highlights

The second encounter of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 cricket match once again went down to the wire with Pakistan emerging victorious by five wickets. India's batting got off to flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma (28) and KL Rahul (28) batting decent in the powerplay. Rohit lost his wicket, while misjudging a slow ball from Haris Rauf, and Rahul failed to clear the long-on fence off Shadab Khan's delivery. Virat Kohli played a sublime knock of 60, including four boundaries and a six. Kohli's classy half-century came off 36 balls when Hasnain was deposited into the mid-wicket stands. India in the end reached the score of 181/7.

Chasing 182 runs to win, Pakistan lost Babar Azam early but Mohammed Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) once again anchored the innings. Mohamad Nawaz, who was promoted in the batting order played the game-changing knock scoring 42 off 20 balls. The Rizwan-Nawaz partnership of 73 in just 6.5 overs in the mid-stage of the innings had Team India in a dilapidated state. Bhuvneshwar gave away 19 runs in the 19th over with only seven left off Arshdeep's final over which Pakistan got with a ball to spare. Pakistan had the last laugh as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali registered a deserving victory with a ball to spare.