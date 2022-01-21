'Kohli Needs Crowds': Pietersen Postulates Interesting Reason Behind Virat's Dipping Form

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday suggested that the recent decline in Virat Kohli's batting form could be attributed to the bio-bubble fatigue. Pietersen said Kohli is an "entertainer" and he needs the crowd to be able to put on his best show. Pietersen said it is very difficult for a personality like Kohli to perform to his full abilities while travelling from bubble to bubble. Pietersen also claimed that the bubble life could be one of the reasons behind Kohli stepping down as captain from all formats.

"People who are critical of the modern-day sportsmen I think are foolish because these bio-bubbles are very hard to play in. It will be very unfair to be too harsh, to be critical. Because you have not looked at Virat Kohli. Kohli needs crowds, he gets going (from it), he is an entertainer. I think it’s very difficult for his personality to perform to the best of his (Kohli’s) abilities (in the bubble)," Pietersen was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Kohli's batting form has witnessed somewhat of a statistical decline in the past three years. The batting icon is yet to score an international century since returning to play after the COVID-19 break. Kohli's last ton had come against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test in Kolkata in 2019. Since then, Kohli has breached the 50-run mark on several occasions but has consistently failed to convert them into a three-digit score.

Last Saturday, Kohli shocked the cricketing world when he abruptly revealed his decision to step down as Team India's Test captain. Kohli decided to step down as Test captain following a series defeat to South Africa. Kohli was previously embroiled in a dispute with the BCCI over his white-ball captaincy. The BCCI stripped Kohli of his ODI captaincy weeks after he stepped down as T20I skipper last year.

Pietersen on Kohli's successor

When asked about his opinion on who he thinks will be India's next Test captain, Pietersen backed Rohit Sharma to lead the Men in Blue in all three formats. The South Africa-born cricketer said he loves watching Rohit bat, adding that the 34-year-old has a proven record as captain and is probably next in line.

Pietersen is now in Oman for the Legends League Cricket tournament, where he will play for World Giants in a nine-day affair. Pietersen is expected to play his first game of the tournament on Saturday against Misbah-ul-Haq-led Asia Lions. The match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST and will be played at Oman's Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Image: PTI/AP

