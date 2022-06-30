Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah Will Miss 1st T20I Vs England; Hardik Pandya To Lead Team India

After successfully leading Team India to a 2-0 series victory against Ireland, Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the squad in the T20I match against England. The England vs India T20I series gets underway on July 7 and as per reports, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team out during the 1st match of the series. The players who were part of the Ireland series will be travelling to England as well to partake in the ENG vs IND 1st T20I.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya to lead Team India

Before the T20I series gets underway, some of the regulars from Team India will be involved in the England vs India one-off Test at Edgbaston. The selection committee members have decided to give the players some rest for recovery for a period of 3 days after the five-day-long Test match. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will not be part of the 1st T20I, however, will feature for Team India during the second match and final match of the series which will be held on July 10.

According to a PTI report, The squad that played the T20I series in Ireland will remain in the first T20I and then from the second T20I, all the stars (Rohit, if fit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Jadeja) will make a comeback. Once they are well-rested, all of them will be a part of the regular white-ball side but most of the players in Ireland will remain till the end of the T20I series. Rohit Sharma is set to miss the 5th Test due to COVID-19 and in his absence, Jasprit Bumrah is set to become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead India in a Test match.

Details about England vs India T20I series

Before the commencement of the T20I series, the Hardik Pandya-led side will get a chance to play the two practice matches. The second-string team will play matches against Derbyshire (July 01) and Northamptonshire (July 03) respectively. Speaking about the T20I series the 1st T20I will be played on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton while the final match of the T20 series will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The first ODI will be played on July 12, while the second and third ODI will be played on July 14 and July 17 respectively. Following the completion of T20I series, Team India will battle England in three-match ODI series.