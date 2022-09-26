The Indian cricket team earned their 21st T20I win of 2022, playing their 29th game of the year on Sunday by defeating Australia in the 3rd T20I and achieved the milestone of most wins by a team in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli played match-winning half-century knocks at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The win helped the Men in Blue triumph over the reigning world champions, less than a month ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Meanwhile, the home side was seen celebrating their victory in style, as skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli were seen sharing an empathetic hug. The video of Kohli and Rohit hugging it out, shared by veteran India cricketer Amit Mishra after India’s win is currently going viral among cricket fans in India. In the video, Virat and Rohit can be seen sitting beside each other, before hugging it out as Hardik Pandya hit a four to finish off the match in style.

Kohli-Rohit 'bromance' on full display

The bond between these two is beyond perfection. Fans should understand this. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/qtklkMUsDQ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 25, 2022

Star all-rounder Pandya remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 after hitting a six and two fours, while veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik remained not out on one run at the other end. Kohli was dismissed in the final over of the match, after he hit 63 glorious runs in just 48 balls, with the help of four sixes and three fours. Kohli’s effortless shots became a major highlight of the match, as he received a warm reception from the team after his dismissal.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav hit century partnership in 3rd T20I

Earlier during India’s chase of 187 runs, Suryakumar Yadav scored 69 runs off 36 balls and played a key role behind India’s historic victory. While Yadav smacked runs at a strike rate of 191.66, batting with Kohli for the 3rd wicket, both players stitched a partnership of 104 runs in 62 balls. Skipper Rohit played a short knock of 17 runs in 14 balls, while opener KL Rahul was dismissed on the individual score of 1 run.

It is pertinent to mention that India played the 3rd T20I on Sunday, with one change in their lineup, as Rishabh Pant was replaced by star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India earlier leveled the series by winning the second T20I by six wickets after the match was cut short to eight overs per side due to rain. The visitors earlier claimed a four-wicket win in the series opener.